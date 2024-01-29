Algeria Steps Up Vigilance To Secure Its Vast Borders

Algerian-Tunisian relations are an example of stability and good neighborliness, a factor that has relieved Algeria of the many challenges facing its vast borders in the Maghreb and Sahel regions, which have been living for some time under the influence of security and political crises fabricated by evil parties trying to shuffle the cards and reproduce imported crises.

The visit of the Tunisian Minister of Interior, Kamal El-Feki, to Algeria on Monday confirmed the desire of the two neighboring countries to increase the level of coordination at the political, security and diplomatic levels in order to face the challenges looming on the horizon, which, as we know, began with the infiltration of the Zionist entity into the Kingdom. Morocco, with the complicity of its regime, as well as the creation of a state of confusion in the Sahel and Sahara region with malicious objectives.

The visit of the Tunisian Minister of Interior to Algeria comes at a time when a state of security and military chaos is expected beyond the southern borders of the country, due to the decision of the ruling authorities in neighboring Mali to immediately suspend the implementation of the peace and reconciliation agreement signed in Algeria in 2015 between the central government in Bamako and the Azawad rebel movements, developments that are considered a remnant of the disastrous outcome of the military operations led by the French army in the region since 2013.

In the face of these sudden developments, Algeria is trying to consolidate its relations with neighboring countries in the hope of securing its borders, and this requires work on more than one level, starting with diplomatic efforts aimed at normalization with the Zionist entity, which has suffered a resounding setback since the barbaric and brutal Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. The Western and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and through the provision of aid and the exchange of security and intelligence information, to monitor any suspicious movement that would infiltrate the Maghreb region under any name, and to strike with an iron fist anyone who dares to tamper with security and stability.

The security of the eastern borders in close coordination with neighboring Tunisia and the existence of strong and trustworthy relations with the internationally recognized Libyan government in Tripoli, headed by Abdel-Madjid Debaibah, constitute an important factor in the development of the strategy for controlling the tense borders with the Moroccan regime, which has decided to disavow it. For the duties of the brotherhood, in exchange for falling into the arms of the usurping Zionist entity, which is a problem, even if it is old, but its danger has become stronger since the intelligence of the Zionist enemy became the one that makes the decisions in the upper palace in Rabat.

As for the dangers threatening the southern border, they pose many challenges, the first of which is their extension over vast distances, thousands of kilometers, in addition to another challenge posed by the fact that the countries with which Algeria has borders in this region are fragile countries that suffer from a lack of capabilities and resources and the weakness of their armies, This will be a challenge for Algeria in the near future that will require it to work quickly to contain the infiltration of some functional countries that like to shuffle the cards.