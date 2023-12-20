Algeria Submits an Official Request to Join “ASEAN”

Algeria officially requested to join the friendship and cooperation treaty for the “ASEAN” -Association of South East Asian Nations-, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Ataf, announced here on Wednesday.

In this regard, Ahmed Attaf, and his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, praised during their meeting on Wednesday in Algiers, the distinguished bilateral relations that link the two countries, expressing their willingness to give a new boost to partnership and cooperation.

Attaf affirmed on this occasion, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Algerian-Indonesian diplomatic relations, on the common historical heritage of bilateral relations between the two countries, “which is represented in the rooted brotherhood, mutual trust and ancient solidarity”, which constitutes “an extension of the considered support that Indonesia has not hesitated to provide for the Algerian liberation revolution”.

In a press conference, the minister expressed Algeria’s readiness to give a new movement to the historical relations between the two countries, especially in the economic, political and social fields.

Attaf explained that the bilateral discussions with his Indonesian counterpart culminated in the signing of two legal texts related mainly to cooperation in the diplomatic field by cancelling the visa requirement for the diplomatic and mission passports and cooperation in the energy and mines.

“Both sides also agreed on many practical steps, which would give more movement and intensification to the Algerian-Indonesian relations related to activating the mechanisms of bilateral cooperation, by programming the second session of the Algerian-Indonesian joint committee and the fourth session of the Political Consultation Committee, updating and enriching the legal framework in a manner that reflects the desires of the two countries, in the inclusion of their bilateral relations within an escalating dynamic for benefits and interests of both countries”, he added.

In this context, the Minister of Foreign Affairs asserted that “bilateral negotiations are being intensified on 13 legal texts covering many fields, such as cooperation in the fields of agriculture, marine fishing, infrastructure, veterinary health, youth, sports, higher education and scientific research. ”

The second step relates to the promotion of direct investments and the development of intra-trade, as the two ministers agreed in this context on the need to establish a joint business council and encourage economic events that guide the economic actors towards the opportunities for cooperation, partnership and investment of the two countries.

The two sides also agreed on preserving the “outstanding nature” of political relations between Algeria and Indonesia and work to consolidate it more in the coming stages, by exchanging official visits at various levels and intensifying consultation and inter-coordination in various organizations and blocs with joint affiliation, especially the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the group of 77 and China, in addition to the Association of Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN), which is the bloc – according to Attaf – that “Algeria seeks to build strong relations with, within the new direction that the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Taboun, added to the country’s foreign policy.”

In this context, Attaf indicated that Algeria has submitted an official request to join the ASEAN’s friendship and cooperation treaty.

For her part, the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs praised the bilateral relations that bring together the two countries, stressing that the two sides will continue to consolidate cooperation and seek to advance in areas and issues of common concern.

Retno Marsudi also expressed Indonesia’s readiness to continue investing in Algeria and “expanding new fields.”

Regarding the developments of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, the two ministers reiterated the need to continue and intensify efforts by the Security Council which must carry out the responsibility entrusted to it to provide the necessary protection for the Palestinian people and to hold the Zionist occupation accountable for its crimes in Gaza and to accelerate the imposition of the independent Palestinian state to end the entire conflict.

In this context, the Indonesian FM confirmed Algeria and Indonesia’s position on condemning the Zionist aggression against Palestine and the settlement campaign launched by the occupation in the Palestinian territories, with a demand for an immediate ceasefire and allowing the passage of humanitarian aid.

She emphasized that Algeria, through its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, starting from next January, “will not hesitate to make any effort to defend the Palestinian cause.”