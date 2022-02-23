-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Algeria Summit Will Be Decisive For Arab Issues

Sofiane.A / English version: Dalila Henache
  • 12
  • 0
Algeria Summit Will Be Decisive For Arab Issues

The upcoming Arab summit in Algeria constitutes an important station to confront sensitive issues facing Arab countries and the region as a whole, Karam Gabr, head of Egypt’s Supreme Media Council, said.

The Egyptian official pleaded in favour of restoring Arab unity during the Algeria summit: “Restoring security in the countries that fell into the Arab hell in 2011 is the beginning of restoring Arab unity, and investing in the Arab region is a safe investment, but on the condition that these investments are provided with protection and security”, he added.

Among the disputes over the convening of Algiers summit is the return of Syria to the fold of the Arab League, which is the point of contention on which both Egypt and Algeria meet. Noting that President Tebboune had visited Cairo last month.

Karam Jabr explained that; “Since the establishment of the Arab League, the Palestinian issue has been the No. 1 issue on the League’s discussion table, but there have been strong and violent blows to Arab national security, on top of which is the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, which made the Arab world bleed until now, and we are paying the price for that to this day with the foreign forces present in the region, and Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait was in the interest of Israel in the end, and I believe that Iraq entered this war with an international conspiracy”.

Related Articles
Algerian-Kuwaiti Partnership in Several Strategic Sectors

Algerian-Kuwaiti Partnership in Several Strategic Sectors

Moroccan Regime Announces Setting Up Of New Military Zone On Border Of Algeria

Moroccan Regime Announces Setting Up Of New Military Zone On Border Of Algeria

Morocco’s Makhzen Regime Is Terrified By President Tebboune’s Successful Tour Of Arabian Gulf

Morocco’s Makhzen Regime Is Terrified By President Tebboune’s Successful Tour Of Arabian Gulf

Turkish Media Attack Feghouli Over Decision to Leave Galatasaray

Turkish Media Attack Feghouli Over Decision to Leave Galatasaray

Confiscation Of Real Estate, Factories, Cars And Treasures Of Bouchouareb

Confiscation Of Real Estate, Factories, Cars And Treasures Of Bouchouareb

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read