Algeria to Continue Relentlessly Defending Palestinians’ Rights at the Security Council

Algeria renewed its commitment to defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, calling on the international community to redouble efforts to stop the Zionist occupation’s aggression against the Gaza Strip and the donor countries that froze their financial contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to reverse this decision, to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, the Permanent Representative of Algeria to the United Nations Office and international organizations in Geneva, Rachid Bladehane, said in an address he delivered at the side event organized by the Permanent Mission of the State of Palestine in Geneva, on the sidelines of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council.

“In the face of the inability of the United Nations mechanisms, especially the UN Security Council which has so far been unable to end the suffering of the Palestinian people. Algeria is committed, from its position as a non-permanent member of this Council, to defend the Palestinians’ legitimate rights”, Rachid Bladehane added.

Rachid Bladehane highlighted that Algeria “will continue relentlessly knocking on the doors of the Security Council to push it to assume its responsibilities, as stated by the Permanent Representative of Algeria in New York when he confirmed; We will bury our martyrs every day and return tomorrow.”

The Permanent Representative of Algeria to the United Nations Office and international organizations in Geneva stated that the holding of the current session of the Human Rights Council coincides with the continuation of the Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people, “which has been prolonged, leaving thousands of martyrs, wounded and displaced, not to mention the thousands of victims who are still under the rubble due to the destruction which was left behind by the Israeli military machine in the Gaza Strip, which even affected places of worship and hospitals.”

From this standpoint, the diplomat stressed that “the heinous practices carried out by the brutal Israeli occupier against the defenceless Palestinian people, ignoring all UN resolutions and international laws, including the international humanitarian law, which requires the international community to take quick action to deter this arrogance, which was encouraged by the policy of “The double standards used by some parties.”

Bladehane considered that “the unjust immunity granted to this occupying entity and its evasion so far from accountability and punishment for its crimes, has led it to continue its injustice and tyranny,” explaining that “at a time when many parties are seeking a ceasefire, stopping the bloodbath, and delivering aid to provide humanitarian relief to civilians, the occupier continues to pursue a policy of expanding settlements, forcibly displacing Palestinians, starving them and preparing to invade areas crowded with displaced persons in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip”.

Bladehane pointed out that the United Nations bodies operating in the Palestinian territories “have not been spared the practices of restrictions, accusations, and challenges to their credibility, which the Israeli occupier promotes.” In this regard, he asserted that Algeria appreciates the efforts of these bodies, and confirms its full support for them, led by UNRWA.”

He concluded that “Algeria urges the international group to redouble efforts to stop this attack, and confirms its full support for granting the State of Palestine full membership in the United Nations, a demand that the Non-Aligned Movement supported at its recent summit held in Kampala.”