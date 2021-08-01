-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Algeria To Open A Marine Line With Libya

Echoroukonline / English version: Dalila Henache 
  • 2
  • 0
Algeria To Open A Marine Line With Libya
On Sunday, the Ministry of Transport announced its intention to open a maritime line between Algeria and the Libyan capital, Tripoli, as soon as possible.
This decision came during the meeting, Sunday, at the ministry’s headquarters, between the Transport Minister Issa Bakay and the Algerian ambassador to Libya, Kamal Abdelkader Hedjazi.
“This meeting dealt, in particular, with the return of the activity of Air Algérie between the two countries, and the operational, administrative and organizational methods for the success of this return, and the opening of a maritime line between Algeria and Tripoli as soon as possible.” the Transport Ministry said.
“These efforts come within the framework of the transport sector’s contribution to consolidating brotherly relations and intensifying cooperation between the two brotherly countries”, it added.
Related Articles
Lamamra Arrives In Sudan As Part Of His African Tour

Lamamra Arrives In Sudan As Part Of His African Tour

French Cmmitment Twards Plynesia… and ignring Algeria’s Legitimate Demands!

French Cmmitment Twards Plynesia… and ignring Algeria’s Legitimate Demands!

After Ethiopia and Sudan, Lamamra Visits Cairo To Hold Bilateral Talks

After Ethiopia and Sudan, Lamamra Visits Cairo To Hold Bilateral Talks

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read