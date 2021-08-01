Algeria To Open A Marine Line With Libya

On Sunday, the Ministry of Transport announced its intention to open a maritime line between Algeria and the Libyan capital, Tripoli, as soon as possible.



This decision came during the meeting, Sunday, at the ministry’s headquarters, between the Transport Minister Issa Bakay and the Algerian ambassador to Libya, Kamal Abdelkader Hedjazi.



“This meeting dealt, in particular, with the return of the activity of Air Algérie between the two countries, and the operational, administrative and organizational methods for the success of this return, and the opening of a maritime line between Algeria and Tripoli as soon as possible.” the Transport Ministry said.