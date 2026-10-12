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Algerian Army Eliminates 3 African Nationals Suspected of Illegal Gold Mining

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache 
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Algerian Army Eliminates 3 African Nationals Suspected of Illegal Gold Mining
A detachment of the Algerian People’s National Army operating in the Third Military Region eliminated three African nationals engaged in illegal gold mining on Monday, October 12, and seized a firearm, six jackhammers and six electric generators, the Ministry of National Defence announced in a statement.

The ministry said such operations once again underscores the Algerian army’s high command efforts and determination to curb illegal activities aimed at depleting the country’s natural resources.

The operation also highlights the security challenges posed by unauthorised mining activities in remote areas, where the exploitation of gold deposits can raise concerns over territorial security.

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