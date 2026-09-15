Algerian Banks Expand Lending and Financing Ahead of the New Social Year

As the new social year gets underway, Algerian banks are rolling out a broad range of financial products aimed at attracting households, entrepreneurs and professionals, amid growing demand for consumer credit, business financing and savings solutions.

The latest offerings include loans for locally manufactured goods, financing for small businesses and new ventures, funding for the renewal of passenger transport fleets, and a range of savings products. Banks are also promoting payment cards, digital banking services and international banking facilities to expand their customer base and strengthen their relationship with existing clients.

Beyond their traditional branch networks, financial institutions are increasingly taking their services directly to the public through trade fairs, open days and events organised in cooperation with local authorities.

Consumer Credit Takes Centre Stage

Consumer lending has returned to the forefront of banks’ commercial strategies in September, as households face increased spending at the start of the new social year.

Banks are highlighting financing options for a variety of locally manufactured goods, particularly home furnishings, household equipment, electronic devices and domestic appliances. These loans are offered subject to applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

The CPA bank continues to inform customers about consumer loan terms, including early repayment options, which are subject to the lender’s applicable conditions.

The bank is also outlining the insurance coverage associated with these loans. Depending on the terms of the contract, borrowers may be covered against an inability to repay, as well as death or permanent and total disability. Such coverage can settle the outstanding balance in circumstances covered by the policy.

Banks Target Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses

Household financing is not the only priority on banks’ agendas. Lending to entrepreneurs, professionals and small businesses is also a key focus, as financial institutions seek to support clients looking to launch new ventures or expand existing operations.

The BNA bank continues to promote financing solutions for entrepreneurs, including schemes associated with the NESDA and ANGEM programs.

The bank presents these initiatives as part of its efforts to help project owners turn business ideas into operational ventures, in accordance with the applicable procedures and eligibility requirements.

Passenger Transport Fleet Renewal Enters the Financing Market

The renewal of public passenger transport fleets has also emerged as an area of interest for banks seeking to expand their lending portfolios.

Crédit Populaire d’Algérie (CPA) is promoting financing for the purchase of new buses by passenger transport operators. Applicants must be licensed professionals in the sector and hold a valid operating authorisation or license.

The process requires applicants to obtain an eligibility certificate from the relevant regional transport directorate before submitting a financing application to the designated bank branches. Applications are then assessed in cooperation with approved suppliers.

Savings Products Offer an Alternative Route to Growth

While banks compete to lend, they are also seeking to attract customers with available savings.

The Caisse Nationale d’Épargne et de Prévoyance (CNEP bank) is promoting a new range of savings products, including the Progress Savings Account, which combines savings facilities with a selection of banking services.

The account offers a progressive return on savings, secure savings arrangements, an interbank savings card, quarterly interest payments and reserve insurance as part of an integrated package. Customers are also offered free access to the bank’s remote banking platform, e-Banking.

The competing priorities reflect two complementary sides of the banking business: attracting customers who need financing for personal or professional purposes, and mobilising deposits from customers seeking returns and additional banking services.

Customer Data Updates and International Banking Services

Banks are also continuing efforts to update customer records and complete the information required under Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

Customers are being urged to update their personal information, submit the necessary documents and complete identification requirements. These measures form part of the regulatory framework governing banking accounts and financial services.

Keeping customer records up to date is particularly important for those seeking access to international payment cards and related services. Banks are working to ensure that customer information is accurate and that applications are complete, while simultaneously expanding digital banking and modern payment solutions.

The Banque Extérieure d’Algérie (BEA) has also stepped up its customer awareness campaigns on the use of Mastercard cards abroad.

The bank provides guidance on protecting personal identification numbers and explains what customers should do if they forget their PIN or lose their card. Customers can seek assistance at the bank’s customer relations centres or branches when necessary.

Banks Move Beyond Their Branches

The competition is increasingly extending beyond financial products themselves. Banks are expanding their presence at economic and trade fairs, organizing open days and engaging directly with citizens through local authorities and community events.

These initiatives provide an opportunity to explain loan and financing options, savings products, payment cards and electronic banking services, while allowing customers to raise questions and obtain information directly from bank representatives.

For financial institutions, direct engagement offers a clearer picture of the needs of households, professionals and entrepreneurs. It also provides a platform to showcase several products in one setting and reach potential customers who may not otherwise visit a branch.

As banks compete for both borrowers and depositors, simpler procedures, faster application processing, accurate customer records and expanded digital and international banking services are becoming central to efforts to build stronger, longer-term relationships with clients.