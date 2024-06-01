Algerian Diplomacy Regained Effectiveness Under the Leadership of President Tebboune

Algerian diplomacy, under the leadership of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has regained its “effectiveness and historical status,” inspired by its firm principles in supporting just causes in the world, the Mujahid (war veteran) and former diplomat, Noureddine Djoudi, confirmed on Saturday in Algiers.

The guest of the Algerian News Agency Forum in its fifth edition, tagged “Algeria’s pivotal position in Africa,” Noureddine Djoudi, President of the International Society of Friends of the Revolution, explained that the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune “was keen, through his continuous directives, to strengthen the African affiliation to Algeria, by activating diplomatic work towards restoring Algeria’s true position on the African continent as an essential and strategic party.”

In this context, he explained that “strengthening this affiliation was embodied on more than one level, such as supporting development projects in various sisterly African countries through the Algerian Agency for International Cooperation for Solidarity and Development, in addition to continuing to implement real integration projects for regional and continental infrastructure.”

Djoudi added that “Algeria’s current positions, through its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, highlights the “strong return” of Algerian diplomacy to the international arena based on its firm conviction that “supporting just causes is an authentic principle from which Algeria cannot deviate,” pointing out that Algerian brought an unprecedented dynamism to the Security Council”.

In a related context, the guest of the forum stressed that the voice of Algeria, from this international platform, represents “the voice of all of Africa and the voice of all Arab countries,” noting that Algeria defends “the principles of humanity, the right to life, as well as the principles of justice and peace, through tirelessly working to consolidate the right to freedom for all African peoples, especially the Sahrawi people.”

In his intervention, Djoudi also touched on aspects of the history of Algerian diplomacy, which remains – as he said – “faithful to its principles based on supporting just causes and the right of peoples to self-determination,” highlighting that it has always constituted “a weapon to defend the identity of the nation, its principles, and the right of peoples to freedom and dignity.”

In this context, he confirmed the “close” connection between Algeria’s current diplomacy and the “revolutionary diplomacy” pursued during the glorious November Revolution, thanks to which “the voice of Algeria was made heard in international forums and its identity and the authenticity of its people were confirmed,” recalling that the liberation revolution did not rely solely on “weapons and the mobilization of the people in various parts of the country, rather it has placed diplomatic work among its priorities.”