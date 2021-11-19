Algerian Football Team Ranks 32 In The World, Guarantees 1st Level in Africa
The Algerian national football team fell to the 32nd ranking in the world and fourth in Africa, in the new FIFA ranking for November 2021, a position that made it guarantee its presence in the first level in the draw for the play-off round of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers.
The Desert Warriors ranked fourth in Africa, after Senegal, which ranked 20, Morocco, 28, and Tunisia 29.
Although the Greens fell by two ranks in the FIFA rankings for November, compared to the October ranking, Algeria ensured its presence among the top five teams in the African continent.
The fourth rank in Africa also guarantees the first level of Africa, as the Greens will play the second leg of the play-off match in Algeria.