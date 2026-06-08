Algerian-French Commission for Memory and History Remains on Hold Until Further Notice

While Algerian-French relations have recently shown signs of improvement, marked by a series of reciprocal ministerial visits and renewed diplomatic engagement, one particularly sensitive issue remains outside this momentum: the memory and history file. This is despite the fact that both Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have repeatedly described the matter as a key pillar of bilateral relations.

The presence of historian Benjamin Stora, head of the French side of the Joint Commission on Memory and History, within the delegation led by Alice Rufo, France’s Minister Delegate for the Armed Forces, during her visit to Algeria on May 8, initially fueled speculation that efforts to revive discussions on the issue were underway. Like several other areas of cooperation, the commission’s activities were disrupted by the political and diplomatic tensions that have strained relations between Algiers and Paris over the past two years.

However, in remarks to Echorouk, Benjamin Stora clarified that he has received no communication from either the Algerian or French authorities regarding the resumption of the commission’s work. As a result, the process remains effectively suspended until further notice.

Since February, both countries have taken steps to rebuild channels of communication. Three French officials have visited Algeria in recent months: Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, Minister Delegate for the Armed Forces Alice Rufo, and Justice Minister Gérald Moussa Darmanin. These visits were followed by a visit to Paris by Algeria’s Interior Minister, Saïd Sayoud, roughly a week ago, signaling a mutual desire to move beyond the period of diplomatic friction that had characterized relations between the two nations.

Yet Stora’s confirmation that the memory file remains frozen raises questions about whether the issue still holds the same level of priority for both governments. Deep disagreements persist over how the colonial past should be addressed. France continues to favor a gradual, case-by-case approach, acknowledging state responsibility for specific historical events and crimes. Algeria, by contrast, insists on a comprehensive recognition of the entire 132-year colonial period and the abuses committed during it, which Algerian officials regard as crimes against humanity—a characterization that Emmanuel Macron himself has previously invoked.

According to Hosni Kitouni, a researcher specializing in colonial history at the UK’s University of Exeter, the Algerian side has increasingly concluded that reviving the Joint Commission serves little practical purpose under current circumstances. Speaking to Echorouk, he argued that Algerian authorities believe France is not genuinely committed to meeting Algeria’s historical demands.

“These demands are based on documented and well-established historical facts,” Kitouni said. “They stem from the reality of a colonial occupation that resulted in numerous proven crimes. From Algeria’s perspective, the occupying power must acknowledge its responsibility. Instead, France appears determined to pursue a policy of selective recognition, admitting responsibility for isolated cases while avoiding a broader reckoning with the colonial past.”

He cited the cases of nationalist figures, martyrs Larbi Ben M’hidi and Ali Boumendjel as examples of France’s preference for limited acknowledgments rather than a comprehensive approach to historical accountability.

The lack of progress has also been reflected in France’s response to recommendations put forward by the Joint Commission. Among the proposals were the return of Algerian archives stolen and transferred to France during the colonial era, the restitution of human remains and skulls held in French institutions, and the return of personal belongings belonging to Emir Abdelkader. Despite the symbolic significance of many of these measures, little tangible progress has been made by the French authorities.

Benjamin Stora has previously suggested that the suspension of the commission’s activities was directly linked to broader political developments and implicitly held the French president responsible. He notably pointed to the breakdown in coordination between the two sides following the Élysée Palace’s decision in July 2024 to endorse Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara—a move that triggered a sharp deterioration in relations between Algeria and France.

For now, despite renewed diplomatic contacts and signs of rapprochement in other areas, the memory and history file remains one of the most challenging and unresolved issues in Algerian-French relations. Until both sides can bridge their fundamentally different approaches to historical recognition and accountability, any meaningful revival of the commission’s work appears unlikely.