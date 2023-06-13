Algerian International Riyad Mahrez Rejects Al-Ahly’s £120M Offer

Algeria’s Fennec Riyad Mahrez has rejected the 100 Million Euros offer from Saudi club Al-Ahli.

Al-Ahly club wanted to sign the leader of the “Desert Warriors” to the Saudi championship, as part of a comprehensive and promising sports plan for the country’s authorities.

Mahrez tactfully rejected the proposal of the Saudi club Al-Ahly, said the British website “Football Insider” in an article it published here on Tuesday.

Regarding the offer, the source explained that it includes an annual wage of £40 million (46 million euros) to join the club, without counting other grants and privileges that raise the amount of money with the signing of a 3-season contract, starting in the summer of 2023.

The management of the Saudi Al-Ahly Club will not close the file and will return in the next few days with another, more tempting offer, to persuade the winger Riyad Mahrez,32, to wear the jersey of its football club, according to the British football insider “Al Ahli are refusing to give on Mahrez and are preparing to come back with a new improved offer for him in the next days”.

“The 32-year-old has been an important member of Pep Guardiola’s side this season, helping them to secure an impressive treble, but was an unused substitute in the Champions League final win over Inter Milan on Saturday (10 June)”, it added.

Algeria’s international made 47 appearances for City across all competitions and was in the starting lineup for 36 of those. Mahrez joined the Citizens from Leicester City in 2018 after he helped them to their first Premier League title in 2016.

Since he arrived at the Etihad, the winger has made 236 appearances for the Manchester club and has scored 78 goals and offered up 59 assists in those outings.