Algerian-Mauritanian Defense Agreement Signed

The Chief of Staff of People’s National Army (ANP), Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defense, Army General Said Chanegriha, and the Minister of National Defense, Retired Persons and Children of Martyrs of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Hananeh Ould Sidi Ould Hananeh, discussed in Algiers “security developments in the North African region and the African continent,” and exchanged “views on various issues of common interest and ways to strengthen the military cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries,” said Wednesday a communiqué of the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the General Staff in the presence of the Secretary General of the Ministry of National Defense, Force Commanders, Heads of Departments, Central Directors of the Army Staff and the Ministry, and members of the military delegation.

On this occasion, Army General Chanegriha delivered a speech welcoming the visiting delegation, praising “the many ties that unite the two brotherly countries,” adding that “Algeria and Mauritania, due to their geographical, historical and cultural ties, share the same ambitions and challenges, which has made their bilateral relations a model of cooperation and integration between Arab and African countries.”

“The strategic importance of Algerian-Mauritanian relations,” stressed the need to strengthen joint action between the two countries, according to an integrated and visionary vision, based on dialogue, coordination and exchange of experiences.

“The strategic importance of Algerian-Mauritanian relations stems not only from the common denominators that unite our two countries, but also from the pivotal role that this cooperation plays in the stability of the region as a whole,” he said.

“The security, economic and geopolitical challenges faced by our region require us, today more than ever, to strengthen joint action, according to an integrated and visionary vision, based on dialogue, coordination, exchange of experiences and best practices in fields of common interest,” he stated.

Army General Chanegriha went on to say: “From this perspective, Algeria, under the wise leadership of Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the Republic, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Minister of National Defense, is keen to strengthen its bilateral relations with Mauritania in various fields, especially security, because we in Algeria believe that the security and stability of our two countries require the highest possible level of consensus, coordination and consultation.”

For his part, the Minister of Defense of Mauritania expressed his pleasure to be in Algeria and praised “the depth of the relations of brotherhood and good neighborliness between the two brotherly peoples,” praising “the leading role played by Algeria in order to stabilize security in the region.”

At the end of the meeting, the two sides signed a cooperation agreement in the field of defense, after which the Algerian guest signed the golden register of the People’s National Army Staff, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.