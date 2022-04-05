Algerian-Russian Military Exercises in Bechar

The Russian Southern Military District announced that joint anti-terror exercises of the Russian and Algerian ground forces will take place in November this year in Algeria.

The press office of the Southern Military District said in a statement published by the Russian state agency, “TASS” on Tuesday, that the first planning conference was held in the Russian city of Vladikavkaz to prepare for the joint Russian-Algerian anti-terror manoeuvres, which are scheduled to take place in November of this year at the Hammaguir base in the Algerian People’s Democratic Republic, during the conference, the scenarios of the exercise and the organization of logistics, including accommodation procedures, were coordinated.

The statement added that the manoeuvres will consist of tactical moves to search for, detect and destroy illegal armed groups, and about 80 soldiers from the southern military region are expected to participate in the exercises.

The source indicated that the plan of the combat manoeuvres of the forces of the Southern Military District for 2022 stipulates the participation of soldiers from the region in international exercises with units of the armed forces of Algeria, Egypt, Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

At the end of last March, the Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shuvaev, visited Algeria, where he met the Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, Lieutenant-General Said Changriha.

The Ministry of National Defense stated that the two sides held talks on the military cooperation between the two countries, and exchanged analyzes and views on issues of common concern.

In the context of Algerian-Russian cooperation, the Speaker of the National People’s Assembly, Ibrahim Boughali, received the Russian ambassador, on Monday, and confirmed during the meeting Algeria’s commitment to its in-depth strategic partnership with Russia, calling for the exploitation of all available possibilities to diversify the areas of cooperation, praising in this context what the military cooperation has achieved between the two countries.