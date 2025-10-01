-- -- -- / -- -- --
Algerian-Russian talks to shore up the exploitation of mineral resources

Mohamed Fassi / English Version: Med.B
The CEO of Sonarem Group, Mr. Belkacem Soltani, received today, Wednesday, at the group’s headquarters, a delegation from VESNA company, a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned Gazprom Group, headed by the company’s CEO Mr. Stanislav Khomenko, in the presence of officials from both sides.

During the meeting, Mr. Soltani gave a comprehensive presentation on the activities of Sonarem Group and its branches, highlighting its role in developing the mining sector, and emphasizing the group’s openness to fruitful partnerships that benefit both parties.

For its part, the Russian delegation expressed its great interest in cooperating with Sonarem, indicating its aspiration to expand future cooperation in multiple fields, especially in studies, exploitation, and digital solutions, due to their added value in developing the mining sector.

Afterwards, officials from both sides held a working session during which the Russian company’s expertise in digital accompaniment and remote control was reviewed, in exchange for explanations from Sonarem officials about the group’s activities across various stages of the value chain, with a focus on the importance of processing and valorization in the exploitation of mineral resources.

At the end of the visit, the two  sides agreed to schedule future talks via video conferencing, in order to deepen discussions and intensify coordination, paving the way for practical agreements in the coming period.

