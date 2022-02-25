Algerian Ships Detained in Europe: Transport Minister Explains

Transport Minister Issa Bakay spoke about the issue of Algerian ships detained in Europe, revealing that several measures and directives were taken to ensure that Algerian ships conform to international transport standards.

On Thursday, in response to a question by a member of the People’s National Assembly, about the ships detained in Europe, Bakay explained that, in coordination with the various services, three cargo ships were released, and it concerns the Tamanrasset ship, which was detained on October 28, 2021, and was retrieved on November 25, 2021, and the Saoura ship detained on October 29, 2021, and released on November 14, 2021, Tiziren was released in Spain on October 18 and retrieved on November 30, 2021, and the fourth ship Timgad, which is detained in Belgium and is under the settlement.



“Tthe main reasons for the blockage are the presence of a technical defect as a result of the monitoring carried out by these concerned countries, the non-payment of wages to the workers and the financial weakness of the company resulting from its failure to participate in maritime transport, due to the scarcity of requests for its services, which reduced the financial capabilities”, he added.



“The essence of the issue of detaining the Algerian ships in Europe is the mismanagement and lack of supervision of these maritime transport companies”.



“The ministry changed the officials at the head of these institutions, and an investigation was opened about the accidents that occurred abroad, and the captain of each seized ship was dismissed”.

