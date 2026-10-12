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Algerian-Slovak Partnership To Retrieve Iron And Steel Industrial Waste

Echorouk Online /*/ English Version: Med.B.
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Algerian-Slovak Partnership To Retrieve Iron And Steel Industrial Waste

The National Enterprise for Recovery and Valorization (SNRV) and the Slovak company “BK Investment” signed a protocol agreement in the field of processing and recovering waste resulting from the iron and steel industry, according to a statement by the National Iron and Steel Industry Holding Company on Monday, October 12.

According to the same source, the agreement falls within the framework of enhancing the valorization of industrial waste and the recovery of recyclable materials, it was signed at the holding company’s headquarters by the CEO of the National Enterprise for Recovery and Valorization Mr. Abdelhak Bezahi, and the CEO of “BK Investment” Mr. Khalil Belmechri.

This agreement aims “to develop a project for processing and recovering waste resulting from the iron and steel industry, in a way that enhances the utilization of industrial by-products, supports the circular economy, and contributes to achieving sustainable development.”

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