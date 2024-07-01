Algerians face the inevitability of uniting to confront the French extreme right

In a precedent that has not occurred since World War II, the French extreme right, represented by the Le Pen party, achieved remarkable progress over its competitors in the early -legislative elections race, but this progress was not sufficient to enable this movement to impose its rule on France, because what it achieved is considered A relative majority which puts it at the mercy of searching for a coalition that may not be achieved.

The “New Popular Front” bloc, which is an alliance formed by various left-wing parties, was not far from the extreme right-wing party, as the difference was five out of a hundred, while everyone is looking forward to the results of the second round, expected less than a week away (next Sunday), which would resolve the entitlement, either by consolidating the victory of the extreme right, or by forming a broad coalition that would overthrow the ambitions of this movement, which is described as fascist.

How did immigrants and members of the Algerian community in France receive the results of the first round? How will they deal with the second round? What will their position be if the “National Rally” party is confirmed to win this election, and the possibility of it leading the executive branch, which will undoubtedly face major obstacles, in the opinion of many observers, given the rejection of a large segment of the French, the arrival of extremists like the National Rally party to power with Le Pen?

The representative of the National Community Abroad (France), Saad Laanani, said in communication with Echorouk that the results of the first round of the early -legislative elections came with what many feared, which was the advance of the extreme right, led by the former French National Front party, over the left camp. The “New Popular Front”, led by the “Proud France” party, led by the revolutionary politician, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and the “Together” camp of President Emmanuel Macron, which lost the absolute majority it achieved in the previous legislative elections.

As for Representative Lanani, who resides in France, the results that stemmed from the legislative elections were not a surprise to observers, because they came after the victory of the extreme racist right in France in the European parliamentary elections that took place on the ninth of last month, a victory that was achieved in light of an unwelcome development. It represents the encroachment of this racist trend on the European continent in general, and not in France alone.

In the face of this frightening political reality, the representative of the Algerian community abroad believes that the best way to confront this phenomenon is for “the Algerian community, along with the Muslim and Maghreb communities, to stand firmly in the face of the dangerous threats that this racist right confirms day after day, sometimes with insinuations and other times with statements.”

Pending the date of the second round of legislative elections, the Algerian, Muslim and Arab community in general has no choice but to confirm the vote it took in the first round in favor of the “New Popular Front” bloc, with the aim of preventing racist extremists from achieving overwhelming results in the elections. The second role, or rather preventing them from achieving an absolute majority that would enable them to rule France.”

But if they (the extreme right) come to power, the representative of the community says, “The only solution is to close ranks and organize the community in order to defend its rights with strength and merit.” Here, the representative took advantage of the opportunity to demand “the formation of the National Council for the community, with the glorious President Tebboune, being a fortified shield for the community and the nation in general”.