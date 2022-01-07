-- -- -- / -- -- --
Algeria’s Ambassador to France Resumes His Functions: “It is Good News”, Jean-Yves Le Drian Says

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described, on Friday, the return of the Algerian ambassador, Antar Daoud, to his functions in Paris, after weeks of crisis between the two countries, as “good news.”
In an interview with the French BFMTV, Le Drian confirmed the return of Ambassador Antar Daoud, saying: “There has been a misunderstanding with the Algerians in recent months, and this happened before as well, and there were always difficulties from one period to another, but we succeeded in overcoming them”.
