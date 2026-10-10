Algeria’s Arzew Port Exports 20,000 Tons Of Steel To America

Arzew Port in the province of Oran, western Algeria, is witnessing the loading of 20,127 tons of steel coils for the benefit of the Tosyali Algeria company, on board the ship “FEDERAL CHURCHILL” heading towards the United States of America, within the framework of supporting national exports outside the hydrocarbons sector and enhancing the presence of Algerian products in international markets.

The Arzew Port Enterprise stated, in a statement, that this operation falls within the efforts to accompany the export movement and ensure the fluidity of port operations, in implementation of the recommendations of the Minister of Interior, Local Authorities and Transport Mr. Said Sayoud aimed at developing port performance and shoring up their contribution to promoting national exports.

The enterprise confirmed that this operation reflects the readiness of the port to accompany export operations, and facilitate the transport of Algerian industrial products towards foreign markets, in a way that supports the diversification of national exports and enhances the presence of the Algerian product at the international level.