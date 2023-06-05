Experts unanimously agreed that Algeria’s candidacy for membership of the UN Security Council would qualify it to participate in the work to maintain international peace and security, as its voice as a non-permanent member would be moderate and supportive of fair issues that concern and serve security and stability at the regional and international levels.

In this regard, the Dean of the Faculty of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Algiers, Seliman Aradj, said during the first radio channel’s “Forum” program, on Monday, that “Algeria, which adheres to its principles and constants within the framework of its foreign policy, is heading towards fieldwork to embody these principles, by strengthening its presence at the level of regional and international organisations”.

“Algeria’s membership on the UN Security Council would contribute to strengthening its position and improving its rational discourse at the regional and international levels to serve issues of security, stability and development,” he added.

Aradj explained that “Algeria has remarkable diplomatic positions that enjoy the respect and support of all the countries based on the reports issued by the United Nations and international organizations during the last three years. Algeria is classified as a strategic partner and as a country contributing to the service of issues of peace and security”.

In a related context, Araj indicated that the slogan chosen by Algeria as the title for its candidacy, “Together to uphold the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter to achieve a better future for all,” translates Algeria’s approach, and that “the philosophy of this slogan is based on a vision and on the comprehensive approach adopted by Algeria within the framework of its interactions and role at the regional and international levels, especially since Algeria has become one of the moderate voices in regional and international forums by defending the right of peoples to self-determination, just causes, the issue of promoting political solutions and countering extremism”.

Rabah Laroussi, a professor of political science and international relations, confirmed that “Algeria’s candidacy for membership in the UN Security Council will qualify it to participate in the cooperation work to maintain international peace and security through the approach it is working on, especially the security approach that it cites in the file of national reconciliation and counter-terrorism”.

“Algeria has become a reliable partner in resolving crises with the recognition of the United Nations, and therefore it can be a strong actor in maintaining international peace and security, by preserving its firm foreign policy and solid principles that prevent it from interfering in the internal affairs of states and contributing to resolving crises through political solutions and advocacy of just causes,” he added.

Pr. Laroussi concluded; “in addition to some Arab countries, there are European countries that are friendly to Algeria and support its candidacy for the membership on the UN Security Council during the period 2024-2025. I believe that Algeria will, through this platform, defend the voice of Africa, the Arab world, including the Palestinian and Sahrawi causes”.