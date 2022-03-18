Algeria’s New Ambassador Presents Credentials to Queen Elizabeth II
Algeria’s new Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Lounès Magramane, presented his credentials to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
The Royal Family’s tweet; “Today The Queen held Audiences via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace. His Excellency Mr Lounès Magramane, Ambassador from the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria”.
“Mr Lounès MAGRAMANE, Ambassador of Algeria to the United Kingdom, presented today, 17th March 2022, his Letters of Credence to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”, Embassy of Algeria in the UK stated in a tweet.