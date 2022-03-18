-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Algeria’s New Ambassador Presents Credentials to Queen Elizabeth II

Echoroukonline / English version: Dalila Henache
  • 6
  • 0
Algeria’s New Ambassador Presents Credentials to Queen Elizabeth II
Algeria’s new Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Lounès Magramane, presented his credentials to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
 The Royal Family’s tweet; “Today The Queen held Audiences via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace. His Excellency Mr Lounès Magramane, Ambassador from the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria”.
“Mr Lounès MAGRAMANE, Ambassador of Algeria to the United Kingdom, presented today, 17th March 2022, his Letters of Credence to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”, Embassy of Algeria in the UK stated in a tweet.
Related Articles
Algerian Circles Complicit In Obliterating Horrendous Crimes Of Colonialism!

Algerian Circles Complicit In Obliterating Horrendous Crimes Of Colonialism!

Atrocities Of Brutal French Colonialism Accompanied By Testimonies To Strike A Balance

Atrocities Of Brutal French Colonialism Accompanied By Testimonies To Strike A Balance

Will Government Exempt The Subsidized Housing Contracts From VAT

Will Government Exempt The Subsidized Housing Contracts From VAT

Libyan Mercenaries Transferred to Fight Against Russian Forces in Ukraine

Libyan Mercenaries Transferred to Fight Against Russian Forces in Ukraine

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read