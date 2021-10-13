Algeria’s New Battle Against The Makhzen, The Zionist Entity

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, will lead an important delegation, in the works of the 39th session of the Executive Council of the African Union, a statement of the Foreign Ministry said.

The session will kick off Thursday in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, and will gather leaders and officials of the Union Commission and ministers from 55 member states of the African Organization.

The two-day meeting, entitled “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Leverages for Building the Africa We Want”, will also receive representatives from the Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms.

The African Council is expected to address, during this session, a set of files related to the implementation of Agenda 2063 and prospects for enhancing cooperation between the countries of the continent in the fight against the COVID19 pandemic, and topics related to joint African action and ways to enable continental institutions such as the African Parliament to carry out the tasks entrusted to them.

The meeting is supposed to discuss the file of granting the Zionist entity an observer status in the African Union.

Morocco tried with all its influence and by all means to prevent the inclusion of this item on the agenda of the ministerial meeting, fearing that the deliberations would lead to the cancellation or freezing of the decision taken by the Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, on last July 22nd.

Seven permanent delegations to the African Organization rejected Moussa Faki Mahamat’s announcement last July regarding granting the observer status to the Zionist entity within the African Union.

These countries are Algeria, Egypt, Mauritius, Tunisia, Djibouti, Mauritania and Libya, and these countries were later joined by other members of the African Union, including South Africa.

A verbal note prepared by the embassies of countries opposing the resolution indicated; “We would like to inform the Commission of our opposition to the political decision of its President, which is to grant Israel observer status with the African Union”.

The embassies of Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Yemen, and the delegation of the League of Arab States, expressed their solidarity with the seven embassies in this regard.