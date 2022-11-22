Algeria’s Plan To Achieve $10B Non-Hydrocarbon Exports During 2023

Algerian government and employers’ organizations are preparing a plan to achieve several non-hydrocarbon exports equivalent to $10 billion in 2023, which includes 10 types of products, by organizing national fairs to coordinate between exporters and to participate in international fairs to introduce the Algerian product, as well as to establish and hold the largest number of business councils, within a special program of economic diplomacy in search of new customers for Algerian products, and organize study days and training seminars to overcome difficulties for Algerian exporters wishing to sell their products abroad.

The program also includes the approval of new investment projects with foreign partnerships that will achieve a significant number of exports, in addition to a special program for the export of cars expected to be installed in Algeria at a later stage – after 5 years of obtaining the approval of the activity – which is included in the register of conditions published in the Official Gazette a few days ago.

In this regard, the foreign trade advisor at the National Association of Algerian Exporters, Ali Bey Nasri, confirmed in a statement to Echorouk that the plan to raise exports for 2023, which is expected to reach $10 billion outside of hydrocarbons, is linked to the price of gas and oil, given that fertilizer and phosphate exports increase with the rise in prices of these two energy suppliers, “therefore, the study program for achieving a record export figure is also based on encouraging investment to export these fully manufactured products instead of their raw form”, the spokesman added.

According to Nasri, the matter is related to phosphate, which instead of exporting one ton of it at $80, is manufactured and sold in full at $700 per ton, calling on the authorities to expedite the lifting of barriers to investment, asserting that the year 2023 will be the beginning of investment after the release of the new law and its implementation texts, which would allow Algeria to achieve significant exports.

In addition to investment and manufacturing for export, Nasri, the former chairman of the same association, talked about participating in international fairs and exhibitions to search for new customers for Algerian products; “These business events are the first step for export, while the list of materials exported abroad includes 10 items of products currently, namely iron, cement, clinker, food products, vegetables, fruits, glass, household electrical equipment, “Deglet Nour” dates, phosphates and fertilizers, in addition to new materials that will be included in 2023”.

The register of terms for the installation and manufacture of cars issued in the Official Gazette a few days ago states that “the customer is required to export the vehicles at the end of the fifth year of obtaining the accreditation,” meaning that holders of manufacturing licenses are obligated to export after 5 years of activity.

For his part, the head of the office of the Confederation of Algerian Patronat “CAP” in Blida (western Algiers), Othmane Larbi, confirmed to Echorouk that businessmen in the Blida and Mitidja regions have drawn up an important program for export during 2023, which was proposed during the Mitija Salon for National Production under the slogan “Let’s Export Together” in its second edition. He explained that “export has become a priority today and will be discussed through “patronat” programs with employers, as well as through exhibitions and fairs in Algeria and abroad, in implementation of the program of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and trade services that set a goal to reach exports outside hydrocarbons, equivalent to 10 billion dollars, in 2023.