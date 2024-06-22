Algeria’s Recommendations For Counter-Terrorism, Border Management in Africa

The Permanent Mission of Algeria to the United Nations in New York and the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee supervised the launch of important studies on combating terrorism and border management in Africa, in light of the increasing challenges facing the continent due to growing terrorist threats.

This important international event, which was organized at the United Nations Headquarters, was dedicated to highlighting two critical reports on “Counter-Terrorism and Border Management in Africa: Fundamental and Cross-cutting Challenges” and “Counter-Terrorism and Border Management in Africa: Technical and Capacity-related Gaps.”

These studies are based on comprehensive assessments conducted by the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee between 2018 and 2023 in 15 African countries and include definitive recommendations from the Committee on strengthening border management.

The opening of the meeting was supervised by Ambassador Amar Bendjama, Permanent Representative of Algeria to the United Nations and Chairman of the Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee, who stressed in his address “the urgent need to strengthen international cooperation to confront the threats of terrorism,” describing it as “the main threat to peace and security in Africa”.

Bendjama also confirmed “the necessity of following a comprehensive approach that addresses the roots of terrorism and curbing its manifestations,” calling for “significantly enhancing border management capabilities, including increasing investments in infrastructure, technology and human resources.”

The event included a group of high-level experts, including Natalia Gehrman, Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, who moderated the discussion to explore in depth the issues raised by the two reports.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen international counterterrorism cooperation. Algeria, in its capacity as the African Union counter-terrorism coordinator, affirmed its “commitment to several continental projects, including developing a new African Union action plan and activating the African Counter-Terrorism Fund.”

This event received wide participation, whether in presence or remotely, reflecting the importance the international community attaches to this urgent issue.