Amar Belani: “Morocco’s Regime Faced Humiliation At EU-Africa Summit in Brussels”

Ambassador Amar Belani described the participation of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in the EU-Africa summit in Brussels, which brought together the Africans with their European counterparts, as a great victory for the Sahrawi cause and at the same time a slap and humiliation for the Moroccan regime.

The Special Envoy for Western Sahara and the Maghreb countries said, in a statement to Echorouk, that “the participation of the Saharawi Republic, represented by its President Brahim Ghali, in the sixth summit of African countries with the European Union, and the latter’s speech during the work of the round table on peace and security, in which many African and European heads of state participated, is a deafening slap and an insult to the Moroccan regime”.

“All the manoeuvres and pressures exerted by the Moroccan Makhzen on the European countries to refuse the presence of President Brahim Ghali failed”, as “the Kingdom of Morocco doubled the manoeuvres and pressures to obstruct the participation of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in this important diplomatic meeting devoted to establishing a new partnership between the two groups”, he added.

The Algerian diplomat explained that the Moroccan regime came out defeated and was subjected to a double humiliation in Brussels, given the importance of the bilateral meetings that were on the agenda of the Polisario leader.

“The insult was doubled for the Kingdom of Morocco, especially since President Brahim Ghali had, on the sidelines of the summit, many bilateral talks, including with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez”.