Amar Belani: The Closure Of Airspace Is Imposed By The Necessities Of Algeria’s National Security

Algeria’s decision to close the airspace to Moroccan aviation was imposed by reasons to protect national security, and came after the continuation of hostile acts by Rabat, t he special envoy to the Maghreb Countries and Western Sahara, Amar Belani, said on Friday.



In his statement to the media, Belani confirmed that Algeria’s decision to close the air borders with Morocco is sovereign, and was dictated by the necessities of Algerian national security, and that Algeria would take additional measures in this regard.