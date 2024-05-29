-- -- -- / -- -- --
Ambassador Bendjama: “The situation in the entire occupied Palestinian territories reflects the brutal and foolish nature of the Zionist occupation”

Echoroukonline / English Version: Med.B.
Algeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ammar Bendjama, said on Wednesday that the bitter reality in the entire occupied Palestinian territories reflects the brutal and foolish nature of the Israeli occupation.
This came out in his speech during an emergency meeting, held by the UN Security Council at the request of Algeria, regarding the ongoing heinous aggression of the Zionist occupation forces against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
“In recent months, the UN Security Council has focused on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. But it is important to remember that the original sin, which is the root of this suffering, is the continued Zionist occupation,” Mr. Bendjama’ added.
He went on to say: “Treating the symptoms, without addressing the root cause, and here I specifically mean the occupation of the Palestinian territories, will not lead to lasting peace.”
Ambassador Bendjama further underscored that “the suffering of the Palestinian people, which began from the beginning of the occupation, will not end until the end of this occupation.” Calling on the Security Council to assume its responsibility for implementing its decisions issued in this context.
On Tuesday, Algeria proposed a draft resolution to the Security Council, demanding an immediate cessation of the Zionist occupation’s aggression against the Palestinians in Rafah.

