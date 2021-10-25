Ambassador Of State Of Palestine: “We Magnify Algeria’s Utter Rejection Of All Forms Of Normalization”

The Speaker of the Council of the Nation or Upper House of Parliament, Salah Goudjil, stressed “the inevitability of the struggle by working for the unification and cohesion of the Palestinian ranks,” as “the only basis for achieving the hopes and aspirations of the Palestinian people in defeating and thwarting the Zionist schemes that hide behind the titles and slogans of normalization to eliminate the most vital elements of the Palestinian cause”.

In the same context, he stressed “the importance of Palestinian national unity to achieve the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people in liberation and building the Palestinian state with its capital, Al-Qods Sharif”.

This came during a meeting of the Speaker of the Council of the Nation, on Monday at the council’s headquarters, with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Algeria, Amine Makboul, who paid him a farewell visit, according to a statement by the same legislature.

The meeting was an opportunity to review “the historic relations between the two countries including the latest developments in the Palestinian arena”.

In this respect, the Palestinian ambassador praised the “rooted historical and deep-seated bilateral relations, which date back to before Algeria restored its national sovereignty,” and expressed “his pride for Algeria’s position spearheaded by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who supports the sovereignty of the Palestinian decision and rejects all forms of normalization with the Zionist entity” .

He stressed that “the Algerian position, officially and popularly, has always remained consistent and authentic, which contributed to strengthening the steadfastness and struggle of the Palestinian people in all stages of the Palestinian cause against the arrogance of the Zionist entity and its perfidious policies aimed at displacing the Palestinian people through creeping Judaization and illegal settlement and forcefully altering the Palestinian religious and historical landmarks”.

The Speaker of the Council of the Nation wrapped up his encounter with the departing Palestinian Ambassador by emphasizing “the importance of increased solidarity, coordination, and effective action on all fronts, at the Arab, Islamic and international levels, to end this suffering, protect the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, and stave off attacks and violations against the Palestinian people and their sanctities”.