An Algerian-Mauritanian Agreement In The Field of Electrical Energy

Sonelgaz Group signed with its Mauritanian counterpart SOMELEC an agreement of understanding in the field of production, transmission, and distribution of electric power.



The signing of this agreement came during a visit led by the first official of Sonelgaz, Chahar Boulakhras, to the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott.



According to the Mauritanian company’s statement, sessions and meetings were held between the managing directors of the Sonelgaz group companies and their counterparts in the Mauritanian Electricity Company Somelec.

“The sessions culminated in the signing of agreements of understanding between the parties, which will be followed with different partnerships in many fields of electricity transmission and distribution production, and in the field of digitization as well.”