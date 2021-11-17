An English Professional Threatens Said Benrahma’s Position in West Ham

British media reported that the West Ham United club intends to strengthen the team’s offensive line in the next winter Mercato, and according to information published by the English “FourFourTwo” magazine, West Ham United may restore its former player Jesse Lingard from the ranks of its compatriot Manchester United, taking advantage of a lack of the player’s participation with the “Red Devils” during the current season 2021-2022.

Jesse Lingard, 28, spent the second half of last season on loan from Manchester United to West Ham and succeeded in making his mark by scoring 9 goals in just 16 games and providing 5 assists to his teammates.

West Ham United aims to end the season in the best possible way, as the London club participates in the European League competition and occupies the top of its group and sets its sights on qualifying for the Champions League next season, by winning the title of the second competition in the “old continent”, and at the level of the English Premier League, it is only by 3 points away from the leader Chelsea, which means that it needs offensive reinforcements to compete in the domestic and continental battles.

The English star Jesse Lingard may threaten the position of Algerian international Said Benrahma in West Ham United if he shows the usual levels that he maintained last season with the “Hammers”, as Jesse Lingard remains adored by the club’s fans, and has a great credit for coach David Moyes, who mastered using the player tactically in more than one position on the field.

It is worth noting that Benrahma is one of the best players in the London club since the beginning of the current season, as he has scored six goals and made 3 other goals so far, and contributed to the positive results in the English Premier League and the European League competition, at a time when he was, last year, a victim of Lingard’s good performance in the return matches.