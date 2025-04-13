An Unprecedented Judicial Turn In Algerian-French Relations

Algeria sent a strong protest to France, following the decision of the judicial authorities in this country to charge one of its consular officers working on French soil and place him in temporary detention, as part of a judicial investigation into the alleged kidnapping of “Amir Boukhras”, known as “Amir D.Z.”, in 2024.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for the immediate release of the consular officer in pretrial detention and the full respect of the rights associated with his job, stipulated both in the framework of international and bilateral agreements, considering this an unprecedented turning point in the history of Algerian-French relations, “in a specific context and with the aim of disrupting the process of resuming bilateral relations agreed upon by the two heads of state during their recent telephone conversation.”

Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Lounès Magramane, received Saturday at the ministry’s headquarters French Ambassador to Algeria, Stéphane Romateh, who was informed of Algeria’s strong protest against the decision of the French judicial authorities to place one of its consular officers working on French soil in temporary detention, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs.

“The purpose of this meeting was to express Algeria’s strong protest against the decision of the French judicial authorities to charge one of its consular officers working on French soil and place him in temporary detention, as part of a judicial investigation into the alleged kidnapping of the rogue Amir Boukhras, known as ”Amir D.Z.“ in 2024,” said the statement, adding that “Algeria rejects the decision to charge one of its consular officers working on French soil.”

“Algeria categorically rejects, in form and substance, the reasons given by the French counter-terrorism prosecution to justify its decision to place the consular officer in pre-trial detention,” the source added, adding that “Algeria categorically rejects the reasons given by the French counter-terrorism prosecution. In terms of form, Algeria recalls that the consular officer was arrested on a public road and placed under surveillance without notification through diplomatic channels, in flagrant violation of the immunities and privileges associated with his position at the Algerian Consulate in Créteil, as well as of the practices recognized in this regard between Algeria and France,” the source added.

“In terms of substance, Algeria emphasizes the fragility and weakness of the flimsy and absurd arguments presented by the security services of the French Ministry of Interior during the interrogation sessions, as this unacceptable judicial campaign is based on the mere fact that the phone of the accused consular officer may have been detected near the home address of Amir Boukhras,” said the source.

“Algeria demands the immediate release of the consular officer who is in pre-trial detention and the full respect of the rights related to his job, provided for in international and bilateral agreements, allowing him to defend himself properly and under the most basic conditions,” the statement stressed.

“This judicial turn, unprecedented in the history of Algerian-French relations, is not coincidental, as it comes in a specific context and with the purpose of disrupting the process of resuming bilateral relations agreed upon by the two heads of state during their recent telephone conversation,” the statement said.

“This unfortunate and inappropriate turn of events shows that some French parties do not share the same will to revitalize bilateral relations, and that the degree of commitment of some of them lacks the goodwill and sincerity to create the conditions for a normal and smooth resumption of bilateral relations,” it added.

“We cannot help but be struck by the cynical choice made by those obstructing the revitalization of bilateral relations regarding the criminal who was used as the instrument of this premeditated act.

“The blatant haste to use this criminal as a new front for anti-Algerian rhetoric is matched by the procrastination of the French authorities in dealing with the Algerian authorities’ requests to extradite this saboteur linked to terrorist organizations,” the statement added.

“This new, unacceptable and unjustified development would seriously damage Algerian-French relations and would not contribute to pacification,” the source stressed. “Algeria reiterates its keenness to assume its full responsibility to protect its consular staff and emphasizes its determination not to leave this case without consequences.