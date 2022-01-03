ANP Magazine El Djeich: “Escaping Forward, Spreading Rumors is a Stagnant Policy”

Morocco, with its moves, is implementing a policy of escaping forward, allying with the enemy, looting others’ goods, fabricating accusations and spreading rumours, which are outdated methods and is a stagnant policy, Algeria’s ANP army magazine said in its editorial.

The magazine added in the editorial of its first edition for the year 2022, that facing the Kingdom’s hostile plans requires Algerian citizens to rally around their state and army to thwart and foil the scandalous manoeuvres that the Kingdom used to adopt whenever its ways narrowed down.