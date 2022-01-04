ANP Magazine: “Historical Facts That Morocco’s Makhzen Does Not Want Anyone To Hear”

In its latest issue, the ANP magazine confirmed that there are bitter historical facts, confirming the contradiction experienced by the Moroccan Makhzen regime, regardless of the lands it handed over to countries in exchange for an expansionist and hostile logic towards its neighbors.

A “commentary” in the magazine detailed the handing over of the present king’s ancestors of Moroccan islands and cities as a gift to the Spaniards and Portuguese, and in 1415 the King of Portugal led the battle of “Conquest of Ceuta”, where his forces seized the city at night without any significant resistance.

As for Melilla, the Spaniards seized it in 1497 smoothly and without violence, in addition to many Moroccan islands occupied by Spain, which is unknown even to the Moroccans themselves, such as the Canary Islands and some islands in the city of Ras El Maa.

The ANP Magazine explained that the Moroccan regime, instead of recovering its lands and rights, went too far and attacked its neighbors, which it did with Algeria a day after its hard-won independence, when it tried to occupy Algerian lands, taking advantage of the conditions of the young state.

It added that only two years before that, when Mauritania’s independence was announced on November 28, 1960, Mohammed V of Morocco did not recognize its independence, as he considered it a Moroccan province.

It continued: In this regard, the latter contacted many countries, carried out many visits, and organized tours to win the support and friendliness of the world, with the aim of including Mauritania into his kingdom.

The Magazine further stressed that the same thing is happening now, as King Mohammed VI is trying to do the same with his southern neighbor i.e.: (Western Sahara), vainly claiming that it belongs to Moroccan lands.