Anti-Corruption Investigations: Officials of the Football Federation Under Control

Algiers-The Republic’s Prosecution Office at the Economic and Financial Criminal Pole opened an investigation against 14 officials and former members of the Algerian Football Federation for corruption incidents related to the deliberate squandering of public funds and the conclusion of contracts in violation of legislative and regulatory provisions to grant unjustified privileges to others and benefiting from unjustified privileges on the occasion of concluding agreements with the state or one of its affiliated bodies and institutions.

A statement issued by the Economic and Financial Pole stated; “Following the provisions of Article 11 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Public Prosecution Office at the National Economic and Financial Pole informs public opinion that, following information received about suspected corruption at the level of the Algerian Football Federation, related to the involvement of several officials in concluding contracts in violation of the internal procedure for concluding deals to grant unjustified privileges to others resulted in a waste of public money in the Algerian Football Federation and the public treasury. The Algiers State Security Services for Countering Economic and Financial Crimes Squad opened a preliminary investigation.”

On July 1, 2024, the statement added; “A judicial investigation was opened against 14 defendants, including the former presidents of the federation, “Z.KH”, “Z.DJ”, “CH. A” and the former Secretaries-General, “D.M”, “S.M”, and the former general manager “A.A” and three legal persons charged with intentional abuse of office, intentional squandering of public funds and participation in squandering, concluding contracts in violation of legislative and regulatory provisions to grant unjustified privileges to others, and benefiting from unjustified privileges after concluding contracts with the state or one of its affiliated bodies and institutions.”