Arab Cup celebrations in Algeria Expose Moroccan Makhzen’s “Flies” 

The Algerians’ celebrations following the local team’s victory in the Arab Cup for the first time, coincided with the promotion of several fake pictures of the event, most of which were circulated by pages belonging to the so-called Moroccan Makhzen’s Flies which aim primarily to distort the image of Algerians’ joyful moments.



A picture of a homeless person next to a group of young men carrying Algerian flags spread on social media, as having been shot during the Algerians’ celebrations of their country’s victory in the Arab Football Cup. However, the photo was taken during the celebrations of Algeria’s victory in the African Cup in 2019.



The photo, published by a Moroccan group called “The owner of the idea”, shows a group of young men putting Algeria’s flags on their shoulders in the middle of the street, and a homeless person appears on the adjacent sidewalk.



The accompanying comment read, “Dancing on the pain and aches of the wretched… The image is from Algeria on the occasion of the fans’ celebration of the national team’s victory”, a comment that carries a political message to distort the celebrations.



By searching for the affiliation of this group, it was found that the admins are Moroccan activists, confirming that it is another nest of the so-called Moroccan Makhzen’s Flies, known for trying to distort and spread rumours about Algeria 24 hours a day under the guidance of the regime’s intelligence.

