Arkab Meets With Representatives of Largest American Energy Companies

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, received, here on Tuesday, January 23, a delegation of American businessmen, led by the chairmen of the US-Algeria Business Council (USABC), Ismael Chikhoune and David Wilhelms, a statement by the Ministry of Energy said.



The meeting was attended by representatives of the most important American companies operating in the energy and mining sector, such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, Hecate Energy, Arc Energy, Riasol, Philipp Mining Group, and others.



The meeting allowed the two parties to discuss the cooperation between Algerian and American companies in the field of energy and mining and the prospects for strengthening them.



Mohamed Arkab stressed “the importance of cooperation and strategic partnership linking Algerian and American companies in the field of oil and gas.” He also presented “the strategy for developing the sector based on boosting investments to increase production and transforming oil and gas.”

The Minister also presented the important investment and partnership opportunities provided by the sector, especially in the field of hydrocarbon exploration, development and exploitation, and in the field of petrochemistry, digitization, technological solutions, emission reduction and carbon footprint reduction as well.”



The two parties also talked about the possibilities of cooperation and investment in “new and renewable energies and hydrogen development, as well as in the national seawater desalination program in the short and medium term, and the local manufacture of equipment in this field.”

