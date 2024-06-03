Army General Chanegriha: “Malevolent circles target Algeria with fifth generation wars”

Army General Saïd Chanegriha, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, stressed the necessity of uniting the efforts of all national actors in order to effectively confront hostile plans and win the various development stakes for our country in order to enhance the systemic stability of the state, and to confront with all effectiveness and efficiency the various potential hostilities.

Army General Chanegriha said during his supervision, on Monday, of the opening of the proceedings of a national forum entitled “National Defense in the Face of the War of Minds” at the National Army Club in Beni Messous, in upper Algiers.

“Its organization comes in an international and regional geopolitical context, characterized by transformation, the complexity of crises, the formation of threats, and the intertwining of risks, which makes it difficult to anticipate its future development.” Very difficult, especially with the intensification of competition between current and rising powers, in order to extend their influence and tighten their control over the resources and wealth of the countries of the South, in complete disregard of the potentially serious repercussions on international and regional security, and without caring about the negative repercussions of this on the right of developing peoples to enjoy security and peace And decent living.”

The Army General explained that this forum, which studies and analyzes one of the most dangerous forms of war on the consciousness of peoples and the stability of nations, aims to highlight and realize the strategic danger of what may be plotted against our country, using technologies associated with fifth-generation warfare, similar to the malicious practices it has adopted in recent times. The latter added, “the parties that are hateful towards Algeria, because of its steadfastness in its positions, its sovereign decision, and its support for just causes in the world.”

He further stated, “In this particular regard, and in order to win the various development stakes that our country has undertaken, under the leadership of the President of the Republic, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the Minister of National Defense, the efforts of all national actors must be combined, from state institutions, civil society, elites and citizens With all their categories, in order to enhance the systemic stability of the state, and to confront, with all efficiency and effectiveness, various potential hostilities.”

Following the announcement by the Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army of the official opening of the forum’s activities, according to what was stated in a statement by the Ministry of National Defense, “the attendees began presenting programmed lectures, through which the participating professors and experts discussed the concept of mind war and its forms, in addition to the risks and threats resulting from it, as well as The requirements and ways to confront them according to a thoughtful, practical approach, especially in light of an international environment characterized by the dissolution of the boundaries separating states of peace and war and the exacerbation of asymmetric cross-border threats.

The lectures also included discussions and statements by specialists and senior executives who presented perceptions and ideas that contributed to enriching the forum’s activities and recommendations.