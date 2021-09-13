Arrest Of 16 Suspects Belonging To “Mak” Terrorist Organization

The National Gendarmerie announced the arrest of 16 suspects, who are active in the “Mak” terrorist organization, including a journalist involved in the horrendous murder of Djamel Bensmail and the burning of forests in several provinces of the country last August.

A statement by the National Gendarmerie stated, Monday, that investigations into the recent forest fires led to the arrest of 16 suspects in Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia, proving the involvement of a number of them in the hideous murder of the young man Djamel Bensmail and belonging to the terrorist “Mak” terrorist organization, as it was proven that they were behind the setting of fires based on technical and scientific evidence.

The National Gendarmerie statement also indicated that among those arrested were the “Mak” Treasurer, a coordination head, and a journalist who had direct contact with fugitive Ferhat M’henni and “Mak” members active abroad.

The National Gendarmerie statement added that those concerned will be referred to the Sidi M’hamed Court in Algiers as soon as the legal procedures are wrapped up, while investigations are continuing to round up all those involved.