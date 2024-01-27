At the request of Algeria, the Security Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the ruling of the International Court of Justice

At the request of Algeria, the UN Security Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the decision of the International Court of Justice, which on Friday called on the Israeli occupation to prevent any act of “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

The French presidency of the Council announced that this meeting, which will be held on Wednesday at 16:00 GMT, at the request of Algeria, “to give binding force to the ruling of the International Court of Justice on the provisional measures imposed on the Israeli occupation.

The Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday: “The Permanent Mission of Algeria to the United Nations has received instructions from the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to request a meeting of the Security Council as soon as possible to activate the ruling of the International Court of Justice on the provisional measures imposed on the Israeli occupation.”

The spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said on Friday that Secretary-General António Guterres will immediately refer the notification of the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice to the UN Security Council.

Dujarric added in a press briefing that Guterres reiterates that the decisions of the International Court of Justice are binding and that he is confident that all parties will abide by them in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and the system under which the Court was established.