Attaf And Lavrov Discuss Developments In The Sahel Region And The Middle East

The Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Attaf, discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Mr. Sergey Lavrov, the latest developments in the Middle East, updates on the Palestinian issue, and the situation in the Sahel region, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting took place today, Saturday, April 18, on the sidelines of the second day of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The meeting allowed for a review of the various dimensions of the strategic partnership between Algeria and Russia, and emphasized the importance of elevating it to higher levels in various fields, especially in the context of preparing for the upcoming session of the Joint Intergovernmental Committee.

The two ministers also tackled ways to jointly contribute to bolstering Arab-Russian and African-Russian relations, in the context of ongoing preparations for the upcoming events in this regard.

On another note, Mr. Attaf and Mr. Lavrov exchanged views and analyses on a number of current international and regional issues, most notably developments in the Middle East, updates on the Palestinian issue, and the situation in the Sahel region.