Boualem Sansal’s resurgence in French public media, where he spread his controversial ideas, coincided with the exposure of his blatant opportunism. This opportunism was evident in his sudden and unethical shift from Gallimard, the publishing house that had a contract with him and had supported his work, to Grasset, which is owned by the far-right businessman Vincent Bolloré. Many French elites found this move scandalous, describing it as a betrayal of trust and integrity, motivated by a pursuit of wealth in exchange for fulfilling a role assigned to him by French lobbies that are hostile to Algeria.

The recent return of Sansal coincides with his professional scandal, which appears to be nothing more than an attempt to obscure the true purpose of his recent appearances on French public media. He has been used as a tool to target Algeria and its symbols. This situation arose after the successful visit of Pope Leo XIV and the failure of his potential mediation efforts to secure the release of French journalist Christophe Gleizes, who is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for charges related to supporting and praising terrorism. The Algerians had already uncovered this manoeuvre when the French president visited the Pope just two days before his trip to Algeria.

After being pardoned by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, following mediation by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Boualem Sansal spoke openly and freely. French public channels that hosted him treated him as if he had just been released from prison. During the broadcasts, he voiced criticism of Algeria and its symbols, echoing statements he had made previously. This raises questions regarding the professional motivation for returning to these subjects, unless it was part of a pre-arranged agenda.