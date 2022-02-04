AU Executive Council: Ramtane Lamamra Holds 14 Meetings

Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra held 14 bilateral consultative meetings on the sidelines of the 40th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council.



Minister Lamamra discussed with his counterparts the issues on the agenda of the Executive Council in its current session and exchanged views with them on sensitive or controversial issues to preserve the unity of the African organization.



Lamamra published a tweet on his official Twitter account the content of the discussion of his meeting with the President of Ethiopia, Sahley-Work Zewde.



He explained that the meeting discussed the latest developments at the continental level, and in the Horn of Africa in particular, and exchanged views on the upcoming elections, especially the African summit expected on February 5 and 6 and the African-European summit that will be held in Brussels on 17 and 18 of the same month.



Lamamra also published the outcome of bilateral meetings with his African counterparts, saying in the tweet; “Rich discussions today with my dear colleagues, the foreign ministers of Angola, Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria, Eritrea and Burundi, on the sidelines of the 40th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council.



Lamamra also met with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Al-Grandi and exchanged views on various international and regional issues, issues on the agenda of the AU Executive Council and African situations, in addition to the bilateral files between the two countries.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, held in Addis Ababa, a consultative meeting with his counterparts from South Africa, Angola and Libya as well.



During the meeting, the issues on the agenda of the 40th session of the AU Executive Council were reviewed, especially those related to political files and issues of peace and security in Africa, to consult and coordinate positions.

