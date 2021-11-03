Baadji: “FLN Did Not, Will Not Refuse to Criminalize Colonialism”

The Secretary-General of the National Liberation Front, Abu al-Fadl Baadji, responded sharply to the criticism against the FLN party after its request to wait in deciding about the initiative to criminalize colonialism presented by the Movement for Society of Peace at the National People’s Assembly.

“FLN did not and will not refuse to criminalize colonialism but every party has the right to present a private initiative before Parliament. Parties that criticized FLN want to bid in the name of patriotism”, he added.

“The National Liberation Front was the first political party in the country that called for the enactment of a law criminalizing colonialism during the legislative terms of 2007-2012 and 2012-2017”, he denied in a press conference held, Wednesday, at the party’s headquarters, that they were “against the idea of legislating a law criminalizing French colonialism”.

“We are not against the idea, and any political party has the right to present an initiative, but we refuse to bid, as no one has the right to give the people a lesson in patriotism. Foreign policy is the prerogative of the President of the Republic alone”.

In the file of the upcoming localities, Baadji strongly defended the Independent National Electoral Authority and the new election law, saying: “The obstacles that we faced as a political class, which caused us to lose many lists, are due to the lack of knowledge of the new law being applied for the first time, but this did not prevent FLN from positive results were achieved during the process of collecting signatures, as the party was able to attend its lists in 46 cities, including the Kabylie region, the latter in which the party ranked second after the Socialist Forces Front (FFS party) in terms of the number of state and municipal councils in which the attendance of the lists of nominations was confirmed”.

Baadji justified the absence of his party’s lists from several state councils such as the states of Al-Mughir, Al-Naama and Oran to the rejection of the candidacy forms by the electoral authority on the grounds of not registering their signatories in the electoral lists, saying: “The technical defect must be addressed at the level of the systems adopted by the electoral authority, to which the attacks against the candidate of FLN and other parties as well”.

Baadji did not hide the impact of his party, like the rest of the political class in the country, from the text of Article 187 of the Elections Law, which dropped many names on which the party relied to achieve positive results, declaring: “Although the administrative courts did justice to nearly 500 candidates, the party lost many names despite their acquittal”.

FLN’s Secretary-General did not miss the opportunity to criticize his opponents, whom he accused of trying to return to run on the party lists in the local elections, despite their presence on the lists of other parties during the last legislative elections: “The party law is clear in this regard. So we remind them that the party is not a family property.”