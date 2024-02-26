Banning All Scenes About “Rashad” And “The Mak” In Movies

Representatives of the National People’s Assembly proposed to amend the text of Article 4 of the draft law on the cinematographic industry by emphasizing the prohibition of any scenes mentioning or referring to terrorist organizations such as “Rashad” and “Mak” movements in cinematographic films.

The content of the amendments proposed by the deputies to the text of the draft law on the cinematographic industry stated that in addition to the prohibition of the glorification of colonialism, which was stipulated in Law No. 11-03 of February 14, 2011, related to cinema, it was necessary to add the phrase “terrorist entities such as the Rashad and Mak movements in the production of inflammatory films and cinematographic tapes”.

Out of a total of 45 amendments to the draft law on the cinematographic industry, the representatives of the lower house of parliament proposed to amend the text of Article 61 of the text of the law by regulating the ethics of the cinematographic professions, their activity, mediation and customary etiquette, as the representatives of the people stressed the need to establish a national council representative of the Ministry of Guardianship, which would act as a “disciplinary council” against any cinematographic activity outside the law.

According to the text of the article, the Ministry is responsible for examining the files or complaints referred to it and, accordingly, issuing decisions or directives regarding the violation. The parties concerned also have the right to appeal to the judiciary against the decisions of the Ministry. The amended Article 61 reads as follows: “A National Mediation Council shall be established. And the etiquette and ethics of the cinematographic activity, which is responsible for monitoring the cinematographic professionals with regard to their disputes arising from the practice of their cinematographic activities, and determines the methods of implementing this article by regulation.

The representatives also proposed to amend the content of Article 3 of the text of the project by adding “two basic steps”, according to the representatives of the amendments, related to the preservation of national identity and the strengthening of national cohesion in cinematographic projects and products.

Among the proposed amendments, according to what “Echorouk” has seen, is the amendment of Article 5 of the text of the project, by subjecting the production, distribution and exploitation of cinematographic films that deal with religious themes, political goals, national figures and state symbols, to taking an advisory opinion from the relevant bodies, and their opinion will be considered binding, according to the representatives. The relevant bodies from which the opinion is sought must be specified, they add.

The same applies to article 51, which the representatives proposed to amend by stressing the need to give the committee in charge of the post-production control of cinematographic works additional powers to protect public funds from waste and embezzlement, especially since these works benefit from public support.

The representatives also proposed an amendment to article 57, which obliges cinematographic production companies to employ trainees from cinematographic training institutions, up to a limit of 10% of their total workforce during filming, in order to benefit from the advantages established by the laws and regulations in force.

On the other hand, the representatives proposed to amend article 45 A2, stressing the need to add the power to “exercise the right of first refusal on Algerian films that are the property of the national group, of interest to the Algerian nation or supported by the state”.