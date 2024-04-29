Ahmed Attaf: Peace Is Not Possible in the Middle East Without Empowering Palestinians With Their Legitimate Rights

Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, participated on Monday evening in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in a ministerial meeting devoted to discussing “ways to implement the two-state solution, including recognition of the Palestinian state.”

According to the ministry’s statement, the foreign ministers of Arab countries, member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and some European countries participated in this meeting.

The talks centred on ways and prospects for accelerating the implementation of the two-state solution and recognition of the Palestinian state as a just, permanent and final solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

In his speech during this meeting, Minister Ahmed Attaf stressed that “the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state is the basic essence of any solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.”

“It is the main and inevitable challenge, ” the Algerian Foreign Minister added, “it is necessary for any effective peace process”.

“Peace and security are not possible in the Middle East without empowering the Palestinians with their legitimate rights, most important of which is the establishment of their independent and sovereign state with Holy Jerusalem as its capital,” Ahmed Attaf explained.

Attaf also praised the increasing number of countries intending to recognize the Palestinian state. He called on these countries to “embody this important step, as a contribution towards achieving security and peace in the Middle East.”