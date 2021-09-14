Bélani: “Algeria Has Not Made Any Secret Offer To Morocco In Exchange For Restoring Diplomatic Relations”

The Moroccan Makhzen continues its hostile policy towards Algeria, especially after the decision to sever diplomatic relations with the Kingdom, and the latest issue of the “propaganda soldiers” of the Makhzen, was represented by the launching of rumors through websites and social networks regarding a pseudo “secret offer made by Algeria to Morocco through Emirati mediation”.

The offer includes “stop talking about the Kabylie region in exchange for restoring diplomatic relations with Morocco, which rejected the offer,” according to the allegations of the pro-Moroccan Anglo-Saxon electronic media.

In response to Echorouk’s question, regarding this point, Ammar Bélani, the Special Envoy for the Arab Maghreb and Western Sahara, flatly denied these malicious rumors circulated by some Western websites and platforms, and said: “I categorically deny these slanders and Moroccan allegations”.

He described the rumors circulating as “fake news”, which Morocco maneuvered through pro-Makhzen networks, which are the social networking pages run and maneuvered by well-known nefarious Moroccan parties, saturated with false news, some of them more fake than others.

The Special Envoy for the Arab Maghreb and Western Sahara stated that the new emergence of Moroccan lobbies is intended to demonize Algeria in front of international public opinion.

The Algerian diplomat says: “All these rumors and false news aim to distort Algeria’s principled and righteous positions,” classifying these vile attacks as part of the “vicious electronic war waged against us by a hostile and pernicious neighbor”.