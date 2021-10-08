Benjamin Stora: The Fly Whisk Incident Is Evidence Of The Existence Of Algerian State Before French Colonialism

The Fly Whisk incident in 1827 in which the Algerian ruler Husayn Dey, struck the French consul, Pierre Deval, with a fly whisk, was used as a pretext for the occupation and this is historical evidence about the existence of an Algerian state before French colonialism, contrary to what Emmanuel Macron said.

Stora said in a talk show on the French parliamentary channel LCP, that all the students in France are studying the famous fly whisk accident, which means that France has had consulates in Algeria for many years.

