-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
عاجل
بالصور.. شاحنة تدهس 12 فردا من الكشافة الإسلامية بسطيف
English

Benjamin Stora: The Fly Whisk Incident Is Evidence Of The Existence Of Algerian State Before French Colonialism

Echoroukonline / English version: Dalila Henache 
  • 11
  • 0
Benjamin Stora: The Fly Whisk Incident Is Evidence Of The Existence Of Algerian State Before French Colonialism
The Fly Whisk incident in 1827 in which the Algerian ruler Husayn Dey, struck the French consul, Pierre Deval, with a fly whisk, was used as a pretext for the occupation and this is historical evidence about the existence of an Algerian state before French colonialism, contrary to what Emmanuel Macron said.
Stora said in a talk show on the French parliamentary channel LCP, that all the students in France are studying the famous fly whisk accident, which means that France has had consulates in Algeria for many years.
According to the spokesman, the words of the French President Emmanuel Macron and after him the right-wing politician Robert Ménard, about the absence of an Algerian state or nation before colonialism, are inaccurate, and that the Deys had the independence of management and their decisions did not depend to the Sublime Porte in Turkey.
Related Articles
Algerian Institutions At The Mercy Of Foreign Data Centers !

Algerian Institutions At The Mercy Of Foreign Data Centers !

Macron’s Indiscretion Mixes Up France’s Cards In Africa

Macron’s Indiscretion Mixes Up France’s Cards In Africa

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read