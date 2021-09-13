Benrahma Faces Criticism Over Failure To Show Good Performance Against Southampton

The Algerian international, Said Benrahma, midfielder of the English club West Ham, failed to show great levels during the match against Southampton, in the fourth round of the English Premier League, last Saturday, which ended with a negative draw (0-0) that did not satisfy the Hammers coach, David Moyes, who criticized the players of the offensive line, the second match in which the Algerian player failed to show good performance after the match against Crystal Palace.

Benrahma starred remarkably in the first rounds before the international break, scoring two goals and making two others, which nominated him to be on the list of players involved in competing for the award of the month in the English Premier League last month.

The British “Football London” website criticized Benrahma, and ranked him as the worst player in West Ham’s match against Southampton, and gave him a score of 3/10.

The same source said that Ben Rahma did not provide anything during the first half of the match and lost a lot of balls, indicating that he deserved to be replaced at the beginning of the second half by the Croatian player, Nikola Vlasic, while David Moyes described the return of his offensive players as “weak”, which is a drop in the levels of Benrahma, who plays as a playmaker and is the main driver of the hammers, with evidence that Moyes, who previously criticized the former French star of Nice last season, did not hesitate to replace him during the second stage of the confrontation.

The British website talked about Benrahma’s decline by praising the Croatian player, Nikola Vlasic, who was signed in the last hours of the summer Mercato from the Russian club CSKA Moscow, noting that he made good performance when he replaced Benrahma and won the admiration of the fans, which means that he will provide better performance with the passage of the rounds.

The continued decline in Benrahma’s levels will push David Moyes to rely on the Croatian star Vlasic, and the Algerian star’s entry into the reserves bench whirlpool that followed him for a very long time last season, so Benrahma must wake up and confirm that his level in the previous match is the result of possibly being influenced by the international break.

West Ham’s match against Manchester United and Ronaldo, next Sunday in the fifth round of the “Premier League”, is expected to be an opportunity for Benrahma to respond to his critics, especially that Moyes will undoubtedly rely on him in light of the penalty imposed on striker Michail Antonio, the club’s top scorer.

The Algerian will play as the fake striker, while the Croatian Vlasic will replace him as the left-winger.