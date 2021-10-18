Bicycle And Gearbox Import Files Turned Down

The Technical Committee for the Study of Car Import Accreditation Files responded, on Sunday, with four negative responses to the agents depositing the applications, bringing the number of files that had a reservation until last Sunday, to 24 files out of a total of 62 applications filed at the Ministry of Industry table since the beginning of the process, that is, following the issuance of the book of conditions regulating the activity officially on May 9TH 2021 in the Official Gazette, and the re-formation of the members of the Technical Committee.

This comes while the Technical Committee received 10 appeals, one of which was studied and was responded to negatively due to a foreign partnership, while 9 other appeals are awaiting a response, including two that were submitted at the end of last week, and 7 other appeals that the Technical Committee exceeded the deadlines of twenty days to respond to them, as specified in the book of conditions regulating the process in Article 16, which compels the head of the technical secretariat of the committee to inform the person concerned within a maximum period of 20 days starting from the date of receiving the appeal.

The rejected files on Sunday, by the Technical Committee, relate to requests to import mobile gearboxes and motorcycles, not tourist and utility cars and trucks in line with Article 12 of Executive Decree No. 20-227, as well as the non-conformity of the products required in the field of mobile machinery with the standards adopted in the conditions of operation, such as cranes with a capacity of less than 2.5 tons.

The reservations also included a confusion in the commercial registration code for the car dealer’s activity, which is supposed to be 450101.

In the same context, the committee criticized the absence of the dates of signing contracts with manufacturers abroad from the submitted files, and also that the agent’s contract for one of the dealers includes all the contracted brand formations, in addition to the content of contracts with manufacturers abroad, as stipulated in the executive decree issued on August 19, 2020, and the non-compliance with the amendments contained in the decree issued on May 3, 2021, as well as the contracts submitted to the committee, signed on a date preceding the amendments stipulated in the new executive decree.

Not far from that, the committee’s reservations extended to the real estate designated for the activity, which was defined and identified in the file, as it was proven in some of them that they are agricultural real estate, while the technical committee rejected the file of one of the car dealers who filed an application twice through two companies he runs under a different name, which contradicts with what is stipulated in the book of conditions, as confirmed by the committee in the justifications it provided to the agents who deposited the files.