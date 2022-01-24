Bilateral, Arab Files at the Table of Presidents Tebboune, el-Sisi

On Monday, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, paid a two-day working and fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, where he was received at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and a number of senior officials in the Egyptian state.

The President of the Republic is accompanied on this visit by a ministerial delegation consisting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad Ramtane Lamamra, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Abdelbaki Ben Ziane, Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister in charge of the knowledge economy and emerging enterprises Yacine el-Mahdi Walid and Minister of Culture Wafaa Chaalal.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation, to the level of historical and political relations between the two countries.

President Tebboune’s visit to sisterly Egypt comes about a week after the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, to Cairo, in his capacity as a special envoy of the President of the Republic.

Previously, the Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, Lieutenant-General Said Chengriha, paid an official visit to Egypt last November, in his capacity as a representative of the President of the Republic, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Minister of National Defense, to attend the activities of the second edition of the Defense Exhibition (EDEX-2021).

The Algerian News Agency stated that the relations between the two countries, Egypt and Algeria, are historical and rooted, asserting that the visit aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation and continue coordination and consultation on the most important Arab and regional issues of common interest between them, including consultation on the Libyan file and the necessity of joint coordination between neighboring countries.

“Algerian-Egyptian relations are dynamic and are largely reflected in the exchange of visits between officials of the two countries, the latest of which was the visit of Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra to Egypt last week, during which he delivered a written message from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune”, APS added.

“This visit constituted an opportunity to review and strengthen bilateral relations based on cooperation and solidarity in various fields, as the two sides valued the consensus of views and visions of the two brotherly countries regarding the issues and crises that the Arab world and the African continent are going through, in a way that confirms the depth of the strategic relations that bind them and the agreement of their political will in the pursuit of stability and reunification”.

The government newspaper, “Al-Mujahid”, considered the visit of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Egypt as an opportunity for the two parties to discuss regional issues of common interest, and to discuss the upcoming Arab summit as well.

The French-language newspaper wrote that “Algeria is working to prepare as much as possible for the Arab meeting, which it described as important,” and quoted Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, as expressing President Tebboune’s commitment “to continue consultation and coordination with his brothers, leaders of Arab countries and officials of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, in the context of continuing direct contacts with many Arab counterparts”.

“Al-Mujahid” said that “President Tebboune intends to propose a date that combines historical symbolism and the Arab dimension, which enshrines the values ​​of common struggle and Arab solidarity, explaining that Algeria has set itself the goal of working to rebuild joint Arab action by reconciling the optimal conditions for holding the next Arab summit, and make it a success”.

“The Arab summit that Algeria is preparing for should devote, in addition to consolidating common values, the centrality of the Palestinian cause and the modernization of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which remains an opportunity for all countries in the region to live together in a comprehensive peace that guarantees the establishment of a Palestinian national state with Jerusalem as its capital”, it asserted.

As for the files that the president will discuss with his Egyptian counterpart, Al-Mujahid says that “in addition to this upcoming critical meeting of the Arab world, the situation in Libya, with its latest developments, will be among the priority issues that the two presidents will discuss during their talks… and the two countries should work to achieve security, stability and protection of the unity and sovereignty of Libya, and the unification of its national institutions, especially the military and security institutions”.

“Algeria, like Egypt, because they share a common border with neighboring Libya, are affected by the continuation of the conflict that has been going on for more than a decade. There are other issues related to the Arab world and Africa that may be put on the table and may be, among other things, such as Sudan and the dispute over The Renaissance Dam between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, and the fight against terrorism.

On the other hand, Ashraf El-Ashry, managing editor of Al-Ahram and former director of Al-Ahram’s office in Algeria, said in an interview with “Russia Today” that “President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s visit to Egypt is the first visit and will represent a new approach in the course of Egyptian-Algerian relations, after a stalemate that lasted nearly a decade due to The circumstances of the Arab Spring revolutions in the two countries, where the visit represents a new turning point for deepening bilateral relations at the level of relations and political consultation and opening up horizons for the paths of economic and trade cooperation and investments between the two countries, by reactivating the meetings of the Joint Higher Committee at the level of the two heads of government, after the return and stimulation of the consultation mechanism. for a political situation between the foreign ministers of the two countries recently”.